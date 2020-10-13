Maritzburg announce capture of Sundowns forward Meza

Maritzburg United have announced the signing of forward Jose Ali Meza from Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year deal.

The Team of Choice attempted to acquire the Venezuelan ahead of last season with the striker even spending time on trial with Eric Tinkler’s men ahead of a potential loan move.

However, the deal fell through and he returned to play a peripheral role with Masandwana during their domestic treble-winning campaign.

Maritzburg, though, did not give up on getting their man and as was widely reported in the last few weeks he finally joined on a two-year deal.

"Welcome, José Alí Meza Meza has signed a two-year deal with the Team of Choice," the club said in a brief statement on social media.