Maritzburg announce capture of Sundowns forward Meza
Maritzburg United have announced the signing of forward Jose Ali Meza from Mamelodi Sundowns on a two-year deal.
The Team of Choice attempted to acquire the Venezuelan ahead of last season with the striker even spending time on trial with Eric Tinkler’s men ahead of a potential loan move.
However, the deal fell through and he returned to play a peripheral role with Masandwana during their domestic treble-winning campaign.
Maritzburg, though, did not give up on getting their man and as was widely reported in the last few weeks he finally joined on a two-year deal.
"Welcome, José Alí Meza Meza has signed a two-year deal with the Team of Choice," the club said in a brief statement on social media.
✍️ Welcome, José Alí Meza Meza has signed a two-year deal with the Team of Choice. #WelcomeMeza #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/iuNxax52rCOctober 13, 2020
