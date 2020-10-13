Maritzburg chairman admits Ofori-Pirates deal is immienet

Orlando Pirates are set to announce the signing of goalkeeper Richard Ofori after Maritzburg United accepted an offer for his services, according to the Team of Choice chairman Farook Kadodia.

Pirates have been known admirers of the Ghanaian shot-stopper with reports linking them with persisting throughout the 2019/20 season.

Pirates, though, look to have finally landed their man with Kadodia confirming to the media on Tuesday that the club had accepted a bid allowing Ofori to finalise personal terms with Pirates.

"I can now confirm that we've allowed Orlando Pirates to begin talks with Richard Ofori. Once the deal is concluded they will make announcement."

Tebogo Tlolane has been linked with a return to Maritzburg on loan from Pirates but the chairman says it won’t form part of any deal for the goalkeeper.

"Tlolane will return to us on loan and it's a different deal from what Ofori is currently negotiating with Pirates," Kadodia explained."Richard still has one year left on his contract with us, so it's not the same."