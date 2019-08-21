Matteo Guendouzi News and Features
Date of birth: April 14, 1999
Instagram: @matteoguendouzi
Club(s): Lorient, Arsenal
Country: France
Signing fee: £7 million
Guendouzi was seen as a gamble signing when the little-known French midfielder joined Arsenal from second-tier Lorient in July 2018. Then-boss Unai Emery tried to buy the young midfielder while at PSG and gave him the chance to shine in the Premier League.
Has become a key component of Arsenal's midfield, even under Mikel Arteta, and his performances earned him a maiden call-up to the France squad in September 2019.
Matteo Guendouzi News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Arsenal and France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi
Matteo Guendouzi dropped from Arsenal squad following row with Mikel Arteta
By Sean Cole
Arsenal
"Nobody knew me when I arrived... now I've shown I can help the team a lot" - Matteo Guendouzi
By Greg Lea
Matteo Guendouzi
Darren Bent says Granit Xhaka is 'done' at Arsenal and claims Matteo Guendouzi should be captain
By Billy Dunmore
Arsenal Former England and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent reckons that Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career is over.
Golden Boy 2019 nominees announced: Jadon Sancho, Matteo Guendouzi, Mason Mount make shortlist
By Billy Dunmore
Premier League The Golden Boy award's 20-man shortlist has been released – and features four Premier League players.
Arsenal manager Unai Emery highlights several areas where Matteo Guendouzi can improve
By Greg Lea
Matteo Guendouzi
Didier Deschamps warns Arsenal not to pile too much pressure on Matteo Guendouzi
By Greg Lea
Matteo Guendouzi
