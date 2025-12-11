Arsenal dealt fresh injury blow as ANOTHER player set for eight weeks out: report

Arsenal are top of the Premier League and Champions League tables after what has been an impressive start to the campaign.

The Gunners were back to their workmanlike best against Club Brugge in midweek, seeing off the Belgians by three goals to nil, despite Mikel Arteta resting key players.

Ebere Eze and Declan Rice did not feature, afforded a full rest, while Bukayo Saka started the game on the bench.

Arsenal suffer new injury blow in friendly match

Max Dowman celebrates his Arsenal winner against Bayern Munich U19s (Image credit: Getty Images)

At centre-back a pairing of Piero Hincapié and Christian Norgaard ensured of a clean sheet given the absence of first-choice duo Gabriel and William Saliba, as well as Cristhian Mosquera - all of whom are out injured.

Despite positive news on the pitch, Arsenal have been dealt an additional blow on the injury front.

Dowman made his Champions League debut earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, teenage star Max Dowman is out for the next two months with an ankle ligament injury.

It is reported Dowman sustained the injury during a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United but will not require surgery.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 15-year-old, who does not celebrate his 16th birthday until the end of December, made his first-team debut earlier this season and is regarded one of English football's best up-and-coming talents.

Dowman was integrated fully with the Arsenal senior team during pre-season and began the campaign on the fringes of the squad, despite his age.

Now, though, he will spend time on the sidelines as he recuperates from this ankle issue and no doubt Arsenal's medical department will take extra care to ensure he recovers fully in order to properly aid his development as a future first-team star.

Dowman has so far made five senior appearances for Arteta's side and featured in FourFourTwo's relaunch of The Boy's A Bit Special earlier this year.

Arsenal's injury list is one of the longest in the Premier League with Mosquera out until the New Year, Gabriel and Kai Havertz expected back around the turn of the year, while others are currently absent with more minor issues that should be resolved in the coming fortnight.