Motaung: Chiefs will give support to ‘solid technical team’

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung believes the management at Naturena has brought in a wealth of experience which ensures Chiefs will compete and build a strong team after naming Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane as Gavin Hunt’s assistants for the next three years.

Hunt was named as Ernst Middendorp’s successor last week and the club have moved quickly to complete his backroom staff with the deals for Zwane and Sheppard.

After a disappointing end to the season, where they missed out on the league title and saw their trophy drought extended to five years, Motaung has insisted that he will give the new coaches all the support they need to bring success back to Naturena.

“We believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require,” Motaung told the Amakhosi website.

Zwane has been coaching for the past nine years while Sheppard only became a mentor three years ago after hanging up his boots.

“The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team,” he said.

Furthermore, Motaung confirmed that both Sheppard and Zwane will work as Hunt’s assistants and double up as co-coaches for the club’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team.

Zwane had been in the position since the inception of the MDC league while Sheppard was also in charge of the Bidvest Wits MDC team before the club sold its PSL status, and ‘Chincha Guluva’ is confident the transition from the development to the senior team will be smooth.

“The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our reserve side means that the transition for the young players to the first-team squad will be easier,” continued the 75-year-old football administrator.

“We have an abundance of talent.”

While the aim is to nurture the talent from the reserve team using the experience of both Sheppard and Zwane, Motaung said getting positive results also are as important.

“However, they will need nurturing while we also need to focus on winning. Both assistant coaches have youth football experience and we believe they will continue to share their knowledge with our other youth coaches and players,” concluded Motaung.