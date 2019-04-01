Nabil Fekir refuses to rule out summer move to Liverpool

Long-term Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has refused to rule out a move away from Lyon at the end of the season.

The France international came close to joining the Reds last summer, but the transfer was called off after the club’s medical staff discovered an underlying knee problem during his medical.

Fekir therefore stayed put for another campaign, but Liverpool are on red alert after he refused to commit his future to the Ligue 1 club.

“Liverpool? It’s part of a player’s career, but it makes you stronger and you have to move forward,” he told Telefoot.

“I really don’t know what I will do but as I said, I feel good in Lyon, the president trusts me, that’s good. You will see [if I extend my contract].”

Fekir has made 30 appearances in all competitions for les Gones this season, scoring seven goals.

LIST Why Bill Shankly and Jurgen Klopp share so much in common