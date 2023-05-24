'115 charges seem petty to me': Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher weighs in on debate over alleged financial breaches

Manchester City are facing 115 alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial rules between the 2009/10 season and the 2017/18 campaign – and Noel Gallagher has now given his verdict on the potential sanctions the club might face.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the famous Manchester City fan revelled in the club's success since Sheikh Mansour took over in September 2008. In that time, City have won seven Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six EFL Cups.

However, when asked if they're the greatest champions or greatest cheats, Gallagher replied: "We don't know."

He continued, suggesting there is surely some basis for the alleged breaches while still arguing that the Premier League and the FA - which actually has no involvement in the charges presented - are trying their best to diminish the achievements of Manchester City in the past decade.

"What's going on off the pitch, nobody knows. I don't know what the charges are, but the fact there's 115 of them seems a bit petty to me, but there's got to be one big charge somewhere," Gallagher said.

"The FA and the Premier League have been after City for a while, and what will be will be. There's been talk of FFP breaches for a while, and I don't know what to make of it. I'm sure the FA and the Premier League have got their people saying one thing, and Man City have got their people saying something else.

"Somewhere in the middle, it'll all come out in the wash and then the sanctions will be whatever they are if City are found guilty, and then we'll all move on."

In 2020, UEFA ruled that City committed "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016, giving them a two-year ban from European club competitions.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later overturned this ban, but an independent commission issued by the Premier League is currently investigating the 115 alleged breaches of the financial rules.