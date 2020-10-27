19-year-old appointed chairman of GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings FC

Andile Mpisane is set to become the youngest club owner in PSL football history after his mother, Shauwn Mkhize, bought GladAfrica Championship outfit Real Kings FC and named the 19-year-old as the new chairman.

Mkhize is a Durban-based businesswoman and reality television star, who has bought the KwaZulu-Natal club for the upcoming Kwaito star after leaving Royal Eagles, which is owned by her ex-husband Sbu Mpisane, and beginning to finance Kings last season.

The second division side announced the move in a formal event held in Pietermaritzburg at the Royal Ranch, headquarters of Royal AM.

The 19-year-old was a budding footballer and was registered to play for Eagles back in 201 but after the former midfielder made just one appearance in his professional career.

Former Highlands Park director Sinki Mnisi has also been roped in as the club's new CEO.