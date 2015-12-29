424 goals, 26 trophies: Mind-blowing Messi reaches 500 Barcelona games

Lionel Messi is set to make his 500th appearance for Barcelona in all competitions when Luis Enrique's side take on Real Betis in La Liga on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a stunning Camp Nou career since making his debut for the club in 2004 and is hoping to win a fifth Ballon d'Or crown next month.

Ahead of Messi reaching the milestone, here are 10 key stats from his Barcelona career to date, courtesy of Opta:

- Messi's 499 Barcelona matches in all competitions have seen him score 424 goals, giving him an average of 0.85 goals per game.

- Messi's best goalscoring season came in 2011-12. The Argentina international topped La Liga's scoring charts with 50 goals and netted 14 in the Champions League to also top those standings, eventually reaching a total of 73 strikes in all competitions.

- In total Messi has scored in 266 club matches. When he has done so, Barcelona have only lost on nine occasions (3.4 per cent).

- Messi has scored 236 of his goals at Camp Nou, 174 of his strikes at away grounds and an additional 14 at neutral venues.

- Messi has enjoyed himself most at the home of rivals Real Madrid, scoring 12 goals at the Santiago Bernabeu. His second-most successful away venue is the Vicente Calderon – home to Atletico Madrid – where he has netted 11 times.

- The 499 matches Messi has played have come under five coaches. He made the most appearances under Pep Guardiola (219) and the least under Gerardo Martino (46).

- Messi has tasted victory in 349 of his 499 Barcelona games to date. He has enjoyed most success under current boss Luis Enrique, winning 77 per cent of games (57 from 74) under the former Celta Vigo boss. His worst record was under Tata Martino (29 from 46, 63 per cent).

- The 499 matches have seen Messi spend a total of 39,670 minutes on the pitch.

- As well as his goalscoring feats, Messi has also provided a total of 159 assists for team-mates during his 499 games.

- Messi's appearances have helped Barcelona to an astonishing 26 trophies. He has won La Liga seven times, four Champions League titles, three Copa del Reys, six Spanish Super Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and also sealed a third Club World Cup by scoring in the 2015 final against River Plate, his 499th appearance for the club.