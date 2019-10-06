5 things we learned from this weekend’s Ladbrokes Premiership action

Rangers went top of the Ladbrokes Premiership for the first time this season after a 5-0 victory over Hamilton.

Steven Gerrard’s side took full advantage of Celtic’s 2-0 defeat at Livingston to go two points clear of the Scottish champions.

Here the PA news agency looks at five other things we learned from the weekend’s action.

1. Rangers are showing greater consistency

It took until April last year, when the title was effectively lost, for Steven Gerrard’s side to string four league wins together. Their emphatic victory over Hamilton made it 17 goals in four wins since defeat by Celtic, their only slip-up in the league this season.

2. Stephen Robinson knows his stuff

The Motherwell manager claimed on Friday it was only a matter of time before Declan Gallagher was picked for Scotland, reiterating the point 24 hours later after the centre-back strolled through a 2-0 win over St Mirren. The call came sooner than expected, on Sunday evening, after Grant Hanley’s withdrawal.

3. Livingston’s fairytale is continuing

Livingston’s Scott Robinson (left) celebrates scoring their first goal (Graham Stuart/PA)

The West Lothian club looked like their progress had peaked with a 5-0 win over Hearts on December 14 last year. After consecutive promotions, Livi hit the heights of third in their first season back in the top flight but only won three matches after that thrashing of their neighbours. However, Gary Holt and assistant Davie Martindale have rebuilt well and the club are celebrating their first victory over Celtic.

4. St Johnstone still need a penalty-taker

21' | ROS 1-0 SJFC— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) October 5, 2019

Stevie May followed Scott Tanser as St Johnstone missed from the spot in consecutive matches. The Perth side failed to convert five of their eight penalties last season with Liam Craig (twice), Danny Swanson, Matty Kennedy and the now departed Tony Watt all guilty. May might get another chance after breaking a goal duck that stretched back to Boxing Day 14 minutes after his miss.

5. Craig Levein has lost patience with his players

Craig Levein was unhappy with his team (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Hearts manager admitted his feelings had turned to “anger” after a 1-0 home defeat by Kilmarnock left them without a league win at Tynecastle in six matches. Levein swore on live radio before immediately apologising as he outlined why he could no longer keep encouraging under-performing players.