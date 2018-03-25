A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes

An action-packed second half saw Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane Roar share the spoils in a 2-2 A-League draw at Westpac Stadium.

Both teams pressed hard for an opener to no avail before the break and, moments after Phoenix midfielder Nathan Burns blazed an excellent chance into the side netting, the Roar hit the front when Brett Holman cushioned in a brilliant volley from Massimo Maccarone's 50th-minute cross.

Wellington found a swift reply as Andrija Kaluderovic latched on to Matija Ljujic's ball in behind the Brisbane defence to finish in assured fashion.

Logan Rogerson opened his A-League account, putting the hosts in front with a 64th-minute header but Brisbane were not found wanting when it was their turn to respond – Thomas Kristensen snaffling the rebound after substitute Adam Parkhouse blocked Maccarone's headed effort.

WOW!! How about the finish from Brett Holman?: March 25, 2018

John Aloisi's rejuvenated Roar remain in the top-six hunt having won four and drawn one of their past seven matches.

Experienced Irish striker Andy Keogh headed his sixth goal of the season to hand Perth Glory a battling 1-0 win over Melbourne Victory.

A postage stamp finish from Andy Keogh gives Perth a lead at the break!: Watch the second half action LIVE on Fox Sports 501March 25, 2018

It keeps Perth's own finals hopes alive as they sit level on points with Brisbane in eighth.

The Victory remain fourth and threw everything at their pursuit of an equaliser, with goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas almost heading in from a stoppage-time corner.