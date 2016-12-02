A-League review: Melbourne Victory held by Perth Glory

Melbourne Victory had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Perth Glory in Friday's A-League encounter at AAMI Park as Besart Berisha cancelled out Andy Keogh's opener.

The hosts were high on confidence after seeing off Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers in recent weeks and they created a number of chances to open the scoring in the early stages.

It was the visitors that broke the deadlock, though, with Keogh making it 1-0 in the 17th minute with a powerful strike after a well-worked team move involving Nebojsa Marinkovic and Chris Harold.

Melbourne continued to dominate proceedings, however, and they deservedly levelled the scoring late in the first half when Berisha capitalised on some poor defending from Dino Djulbic, converting a cross from Marco Rojas.

James Troisi went close to clinching the points for Melbourne with an ambitious volley well into stoppage time, only to see his attempt hit the upright as it ended all square.