"A player in his prime" – Mikael Silvestre urges Manchester United to move for Victor Osimhen

Mikael Silvestre has urged Manchester United to make a move for prolific Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international was in electrifying form last season after scoring 31 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions to steer the club to their first Serie A title in 23 years, and Silvestre believes he would slot in perfectly.

He told FourFourTwo via Freebets.com: “I would like to see Osimhen of Napoli at Manchester United. I think his characteristics and mental strength would fit United well.

“He would give the strikers a lift and compete with Marcus Rashford for a place upfront. He could also play alongside him, and would be an excellent addition.”

The former United defender also wants the club to get the Mason Mount deal over the line and says the Chelsea midfielder is an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

“Versatility is his obvious quality,” he added.

“I’ve been following him since his loan to Vitesse Arnhem, and there was laughter when he broke into Chelsea's first team.

“He's a very interesting player, very mobile and loves to play in between the lines, receiving and making precise passes.

“He's a good finisher as well and is a player in his prime. I think he would be an immediate reinforcement for United and would fit into Erik's philosophy as well.”

Axel Disasi is another player who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, and Silvestre says the Monaco centre-back would be a shrewd signing that would complement United’s existing defensive options.

“Monaco had a difficult season, but he stood out in that side,” he explained.

“He's not the finished article and still has aspects of his game that he needs to improve, like his positioning and decision-making. Although, his biggest strength is in one-v-one situations.

“If you look at United’s existing options, he could be one that is in a rotation with (Lisandro) Martinez and (Raphael) Varane, but I don't think he would be a starter from the get-go.

“He could fit the bill this summer, or maybe in January. I think he’s intelligent and knows where he wants to go, so I can see him joining a top team soon.”