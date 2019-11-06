Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins Livingston as Ibrahima Savane departs

Livingston have signed former Partick Thistle and Motherwell defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair after Ibrahima Savane departed.

Left-back Taylor-Sinclair has joined on a short-term contract after being without a club since the summer.

The former Wigan, Doncaster and Plymouth player made nine appearances for Motherwell last season before being loaned out in January to Crewe, where he played eight times, scoring twice.

A statement from the Ladbrokes Premiership side read: “Livingston FC is happy to announce the short-term signing of defender Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.

“Unfortunately this allows Ibrahima Savane to return home to France as he has really struggled to adapt to Scottish football and long spells away from his family.

“Aaron will provide squad depth and it will give the player an opportunity to impress and earn a longer term contract.

“We have lost Ibrahima due to terminating his contract, and Cece Pepe (due to injury) till after the winter break so it was imperative that we managed to get a bit of cover in the defensive area.”

Savane only made two substitute appearances after joining the club from Beziers in the summer.