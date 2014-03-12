Abbiati: Milan are going in the wrong direction

The San Siro outfit have endured a difficult season domestically, currently sitting 10th in Serie A, and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League at the last 16 stage with a 5-1 aggregate to defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Coach Clarence Seedorf took over from Massimiliano Allegri in January, but their 4-1 second-leg loss in the Spanish capital followed a 1-0 defeat at Udinese and a 2-0 reverse at home to Juventus, and Abbiati expressed concern that the team's performances are deteriorating.

"It was a particular game and we've taken steps back with respect to recent performances," he is quoted as saying by Milan's official website. "We didn't play well in Udine and (on Tuesday) we definitely took another step back.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy and after Ricardo (Kaka) got the equaliser, we crushed them.

"It was a shame about their second goal as the deflection put it right in the corner.

"It's disappointing to go out of the Champions League like this and we have to recharge our batteries as on Sunday we'll be up against a team that’s playing well (Parma).

"Now it’s very important to focus on the league as we have 11 games ahead of us. From here to the end of the season, all us players will be under examination. All of us have to show that we’re able to wear this jersey."

Seedorf also expressed a desire to turn the club's form around, adding: "Our fans have definitely suffered for too long but I'm sure they have black and red hearts and when someone falls, they have to get back up.

"The players are working with commitment and they’re trying to get out of this situation.

"Now we have to play as well as we can for the remaining 11 matches in the league and then start thinking about next season.

"We need courage, strength to fight and we have to stick together to the end."