Aberdeen 1 Dundee 0: Rooney winner closes gap on leaders Celtic

Aberdeen extended their unbeaten run to 10 Scottish Premiership matches and moved to within three points of leaders Celtic with a battling 1-0 home win over Dundee on Friday.

Adam Rooney had already been denied by away goalkeeper Scott Bain before he forced home Jonny Hayes' cross in the 14th minute for his 16th league goal of the season.

That strike proved to the winner in an end-to-end encounter that saw Bain and Aberdeen goalkeeper Scott Brown – who has resumed goalkeeping duties with Danny Ward returning to Liverpool – produce impressive performances.

Aberdeen's next match is a crunch title clash at Pittodrie against Celtic on February 3, with Derek McInnes' side having only suffered one defeat from 12 home league games in 2015-16.

Ronny Deila's men face St Johnstone on Saturday in a match that gives them the opportunity to restore their six-point lead at the top prior to that key meeting.