Aberdeen 3 Hamilton Academical 0: Hosts return to winning ways

Aberdeen recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Hamilton Academical at Pittodrie to keep their Scottish Premier League title ambitions alive.

Derek McInnes' men knew they could not afford to drop points again if they were to keep the pressure on Celtic after their defeat at the hands of Motherwell before the international break and first-half goals from Simon Church, Niall McGinn and Kenny McLean ensured they got back on track.

The hosts remain second in the table following Sunday's win, trailing leaders Celtic by four points - although the reigning champions have a game in hand.