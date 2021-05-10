Aberdeen offer to host Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen have offered to host the Scottish Cup final to save fans from being locked out.

St Johnstone and Hibernian are scheduled to meet at an empty Hampden on May 22, despite the fact limited numbers of spectators are set to be admitted to grounds from May 17, because the stadium is being taken over by UEFA ahead of Euro 2020.

The final was originally scheduled for May 8 but was delayed by the partial suspension of Scottish football.

Fans’ groups have complained that Scottish football’s showpiece event will be played behind closed doors days after play-off games are played in front of small crowds.

Now Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has offered a solution, although it is unclear what costs would be involved in moving the game.

Cormack said: “Aberdeen FC would be happy to consider Pittodrie being the Scottish Cup final venue if it helped fans get into the stadium and it was something that both teams and the Scottish FA wanted us to do.”

Hampden is set to host crowds of about 12,000 during the European Championship finals in June.