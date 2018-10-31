AC Milan 2 Genoa 1: Last-gasp Romagnoli goes from zero to hero

Alessio Romagnoli's stoppage time goal snatched a dramatic 2-1 win for AC Milan over Genoa at San Siro on Wednesday and moved Gennaro Gattuso's side up to fourth in Serie A.

Romagnoli had looked like denying his side maximum points after his attempted block of Christian Kouame's effort spun over Gianluigi Donnarumma for an unfortunate own goal 11 minutes into the second half.

That cancelled out Suso's superb fourth-minute effort, but the Italy international produced a wonderfully instinctive finish from Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu's looping punch to secure maximum points.

Gattuso has now guided Milan to back-to-back league wins following their derby defeat to Inter 10 days ago, easing pressure on his own position.