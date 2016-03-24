AC Milan concede defeat in Ibrahimovic chase

AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi believes the Rossoneri have no chance of re-signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Sweden international has an expiring contract with PSG and is expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with clubs from the Premier League, MLS, Qatar and China, while Milan are also believed to be keen to bring him back to San Siro having been unsuccessful in an attempt to land him last year.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a successful spell with Milan between 2010 and 2012, but a comeback seems out of the question as things stand, with Berlusconi citing financial reasons.

"It is impossible to bring back Ibrahimovic," Berlusconi told Tele Radio Stereo.

"Zlatan is receiving offers from China and the UAE that we simply cannot match."

Milan have also been linked with a surprise move for Francesco Totti, whose future at Roma is in doubt following a contract dispute, but Berlusconi has dismissed suggestions they could lure the 39-year-old away from his current club.

"Totti is impossible, too," he added. "You just don't buy club legends like him.

"I hope that Totti can reach an agreement with Roma to stay put after his active career."