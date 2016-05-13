AC Milan goalkeeper Abbiati to retire

Christian Abbiati will retire from football at the end of the season and is set to make a farewell appearance for AC Milan against Roma at San Siro on Saturday.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper signed for Milan in 1998, winning three Serie A titles and the Champions League in 2003 when he was an unused substitute in the final against Juventus at Old Trafford.

Abbiati also had loan spells with Juventus, Torino and Atletico Madrid during his long Milan career having started his career with Monza and Borgosesia.

The shot stopper was a Milan regular until the last two seasons when the signing of Diego Lopez from Real Madrid – and emergence of Gianluigi Donnarumma moved him down the pecking order.

Christian dopo 15 anni di Milan dà l'addio al calcio giocato. Domani vieni a S.Siro per un saluto speciale! May 13, 2016

He only made four appearances for Italy – all in friendlies – with his last appearance coming in 2005.

"Abbiati says goodbye to football after 15 years at the club," Milan posted on Twitter. "Tomorrow [Saturday] come to the San Siro to give him a special send-off!"

Abbiati has only played six times this season – five of those appearances coming in the Coppa Italia – but will be given the chance to play and say goodbye to supporters by interim boss Cristian Brocchi, with Donnarumma kept fresh for the Coppa Italia final against Juventus on May 21.