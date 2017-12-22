AC Milan hit out at 'dark forces' regarding Bonucci transfer rumours

AC Milan have again dismissed reports suggesting Leonardo Bonucci could leave the club after only half a season, with the Serie A side claiming "dark forces" are at work.

For a second consecutive day, Milan used a paper review on the club's official website to deny reports Bonucci could reunited with his coach at former club Juventus, Antonio Conte, by moving to Chelsea in January.

On Thursday, Milan hit out at "inadmissible allegations" that skipper Bonucci is seeking a way out of San Siro, having signed a contract to 2022 when he joined the under-performing club in a €40million deal.

And in Friday's paper review, Milan again set their sights on the media after further speculation that Bonucci had been in touch with Conte appeared in various Italian outlets.

"The match is approaching with Atalanta, a match which Milan cares deeply about," the statement said. "Our work at Milanello this week must be further honoured, with intensity and determination on the field.

"This is very important for the team and their captain, who continues to be the subject of dark forces, when in reality there aren't any.

"Instead, contact between two leading lights is normal: when there's esteem and affection, they're things that exist in the world of football."

Milan's temporary coach Gennaro Gattuso took the club's players on an intensive training camp this week in the wake of a shock Serie A loss to struggling Verona, with the Rossoneri sitting eighth in the table despite heavy investment in star signings, including Bonucci.