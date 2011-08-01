Adam eager to hit ground running at Anfield

The midfielder, who joined the Anfield outfit for £7 million, has stated his desire to help the Reds win their first trophy since 2006.

Adam is convinced that the team’s impressive form in the second half of the last campaign, coupled with a number of fresh signings, including Jordan Henderson and Stewart Downing will be enough to bring a cheer back to the Kop.

Adam told the club's official website: “I can't wait to get started and hopefully this will be a successful period in my career and in the club's history.

"At the end of the day you can get judged on trophies and as a footballer you want to win as many as you can. This club has had a lot of success over the years, so let's get back to doing that."

The former Tangerines skipper won many admirers during his debut Premier League season, scoring 12 league goals as his Blackpool side were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

This form was clearly enough to impress his countryman Kenny Dalglish and Adam is joined at Anfield by fellow new signings Henderson, Downing and Alexander Doni.

Dalgish cemented his place in Kop hearts with an impressive second half of the season, where he lifted Liverpool from mid-table when he took over to an eventual sixth-place finish, narrowly missing out on a Europa League berth.

Adam joins Henderson, club captain Steven Gerrard, Lucas Leiva, Jay Spearing and Raul Meireles in competition for central midfield places, but he believes the rivalry is healthy.

"I think the competition for places will be good for the club. I thrive on that type of challenge and I'm sure the other lads will as well," he said.

"I see this as the perfect development for me to come here, play with such wonderful players and hopefully help the team to win trophies, because that's the most important thing."

By Chris Matthews