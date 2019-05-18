Liverpool midfielder set to leave for another Premier League club this summer

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana wants to re-join Southampton this summer, report The Daily Express.

The England international swapped St Mary's for Anfield in 2014 and was a key player early on in Jurgen Klopp's tenure.

However, injuries and the arrival of several new signings has seen Lallana fall down the pecking order on Merseyside, with the midfielder restricted to just five Premier League starts this term.

The 31-year-old believes he needs to leave Liverpool to get his career back on track.

And a return to Southampton is Lallana's favoured move, with the player telling close friends that he is keen for a second spell on the south coast.

Given that his contract expires in June 2020, Liverpool would probably accept offers in the region of £13m for the Southampton academy product.

