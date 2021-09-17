Adam Webster unavailable for Brighton’s home clash with Leicester

Adam Webster will sit out Brighton’s home clash with Leicester on Sunday but fellow defender Dan Burn is back in contention.

Webster looks set to be out of action until after next month’s international break due to the hamstring problem that forced him off in the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 win at Brentford. Burn is poised to return after a knee problem.

Enock Mwepu is available but Pascal Gross is still not after both missed the Brentford game for coronavirus-related reasons, Aaron Connolly is fit again following a glute issue and the plan is for Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) to make his comeback in next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.

Leicester are expected to be without Jonny Evans for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

The defender came off at half-time of the 2-2 Europa League draw with Napoli as he battles the foot injury he suffered with at the end of last season.

Ayoze Perez serves the final game of his three-match ban while Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are in line for a recall after starting on the bench against Napoli on Thursday.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Roberts, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepu, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, March, Richards, Connolly, Maupay, Welbeck, Locadia.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman.