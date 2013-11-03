Adebayor down over Tottenham omission

The Togo international striker is yet to feature for the White Hart Lane club this season having fallen out of favour with manager Andre Villas-Boas.

But the 29-year-old, who has been training with the club's youth team, has vowed to honour his contract at the club and battle past the likes of Roberto Soldado and Jermain Defoe for a starting berth.

"I have tried to keep my belief but I cannot get any lower. If I am lower than this it means I am dead," Adebayor told The Sun.

"What I found difficult was not training with the youth team, but when it is left to the physio to come and tell me, as one of the senior players in the squad, to go and train with the youth, I find it very difficult.

"I love the game and I want to play football. That's what is important to me. A lot of players have said to me 'why didn’t you go?' I said 'I haven't finished my job at Tottenham'.

"I have three years left on my contract and I'm not going anywhere.

"I'm fully committed, my fitness levels are getting back and I have unfinished business here."