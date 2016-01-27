Adebayor eyeing Drogba's scoring record

Emmanuel Adebayor has set his sights on breaking Didier Drogba’s goal record and becoming the highest-scoring Africa player in Premier League history after joining Crystal Palace on loan.

The Togo international is just eight goals short of Drogba’s 104-goal haul and will have the opportunity to surpass that mark after signing for Palace from Tottenham until the end of the season.

Adebayor has not played competitive club football since May 2015 but claims he is in the correct condition to return to action in England’s top-flight.

"What I have achieved in football so far, I’m quite happy with," he told the Palace website.

"Togo has been Togo for how many years? And I am the only one to have the chance to play in the Premier League and score that amount of goals, so I am already blessed with that.

"If I can beat the record it would be the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my career, if not I will still be happy. The most important thing as a striker will be to score goals.

He added: "I was born playing football so it was hard not playing on the pitch, but I was playing every day in Africa.

"Is it going to be hard? I don’t think so. I just have to get out there, play my football and enjoy myself again.

"I chose Palace because my family is happy in London, Palace has been playing the football I like and they have a few players who are my friends.

"Hopefully I can bring more experience to Palace and achieve what they want to achieve."