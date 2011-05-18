Adebayor open to Tottenham transfer

The Manchester City striker, who is currently on loan at Real Madrid, helped to end Spurs’ Champions League dream by scoring twice in their 4-0 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu last month.

The former Arsenal man complained after the tie that he had been subjected to abusive chants from the Spurs supporters.

However, he said he felt the abuse was merely borne out of frustration as he had netted against Harry Redknapp's side.

And he added that he would not rule out joining the White Hart Lane outfit in the future, having come close to making the controversial switch to the Gunners' great rivals in January.

He said: “I heard about the chants and I felt so bad because before joining Real Madrid, my first choice was Tottenham. I was supposed to sign for Tottenham but everything went and Madrid came in.

“When I heard the songs I didn’t take it seriously. I didn’t take it in a bad way at all, but it was bad because people today have to realise that we are footballers.

“Today we play for this club and the next day we might end up playing for them.

“I would go there and sign for them. Maybe those fans were furious because I was scoring against them.

“Maybe they were thinking like that because Adebayor was taking them out of the Champions League and ending their dream of getting to the final.”

Adebayor will return to Manchester City next month following his brief spell in Madrid and few expect him to be part of Roberto Mancini’s plans next season.

But he did not dismiss a return to Eastlands completely.

“Maybe next year, with me, they’re going to win the league. Maybe with me, we may even win the Champions League next season, so I wish them the best of luck.”

By Ian Perkins