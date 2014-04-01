Adebayor returns to Tottenham training

The Togo international has not featured for Tim Sherwood's side since their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in mid-March due to a hamstring and heel problem, but should be in contention for the clash at White Hart Lane next Monday.

Adebayor is Tottenham's top goalscorer in the Premier League this season with eight goals, having been recalled to the first-team when Sherwood replaced Andre Villas-Boas as coach in December.

Having watched his players put in an insipid performance in Sunday's 4-0 defeat at Liverpool, Sherwood is was delighted to have the 30-year-old back to boost his attacking options.

"It's great to see him back out there," he told Tottenham's official website.

"We'll continue to asses him as the week progresses and hopefully he'll then be back in contention against Sunderland.

"He's obviously been a big miss. He's been outstanding for us."

While the return of Adebayor will be a boost for Tottenham they are still waiting for news regarding injuries to Roberto Soldado and Jan Vertonghen.