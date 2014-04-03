Adebayor: Spurs must move on from Anfield drubbing

The Togo international returned to training this week after a sitting out three games with a heel injury, including last weekend's trip to Anfield.

Tottenham have just one victory from their last six games in all competitions, but Adebayor insists the problems are not as deep-rooted as some make out.

"In football, you are judged day by day, game by game," he told the club's official website.

"If we won at Anfield, people would be saying we have a great team, great personality, great team spirit but as we lost, everyone tries to look for reasons, like we're not together as a team, that sort of thing. That's how it is.

"If we can win against Sunderland on Monday it will be a different story. I've been in this business a while now and know how it works and that's why I always take it game by game.

"We have to move on from Anfield. You can't have good days every day. We've had good days, now we're going through a difficult moment.

"On Monday, you'll see a Tottenham team determined to win, playing with heart and desire."

Spurs sit sixth in the Premier League, eight points adrift of local rivals Arsenal in the chase for fourth.