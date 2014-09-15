Adebayor wants Spurs ruthless streak

Tottenham twice surrendered a lead in their 2-2 Premier League draw at Sunderland last Saturday, having dominated the game at the Stadium of Light.

That result followed a 3-0 reverse at home to Liverpool in their previous top-flight clash before the international break and striker Adebayor believes the London club must be clinical in order to achieve a top-four berth.

"We've got to finish teams off when we've got them on the ropes," he said.

"It's difficult to take after dominating. We're very disappointed because we should have won the game, Sunderland will be happy playing like that and taking a point.

"If you play badly and draw, then it is quite good - as I am sure the Sunderland players will tell you. Their manager won't be able to believe they came away with a point.

"We need to improve. We need to be more aggressive and more focused. It's difficult to accept.

"You need to have luck and it's true Sunderland had luck. I think there's a gap in the stats but you need to kill the game."