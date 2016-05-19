Adebayor's future uncertain, says Pardew

Alan Pardew says Crystal Palace are not resigned to losing Emmanuel Adebayor after the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

The 32-year-old striker is out of contract at the end of the season and indicated in the build-up to Saturday's Wembley showpiece that he expects to leave the club.

However, Pardew insists nothing is decided and is hoping Adebayor's big-match experience can help Palace make history by winning their first major trophy.

"We will sit down at the end of the year, shake hands and discuss where we go from there," Pardew said.

"He will have options. There will be numerous offers,but nothing is decided.

"Ade has played for Real Madrid. He understands what it's like to play in these big finals against the likes of Man United."

Adebayor has only scored one goal in 15 appearances since signing for Palace, but Pardew is looking beyond his goal return.

The manager continued: "Ade's been brilliant around this place. The messages and advice he's given to the players have been great."

One contract that will be signed is a new long-term deal for Pardew, which he revealed could be done prior to the final.

"I think we are probably going to do it before the game," he said of his contract, which he previously did not want to sign until Premier League safety had been secured.