Adedoyin makes Hamilton loan move

Hamilton have signed 18-year-old Everton winger Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan.

Accies say the Nigerian-born striker hit 13 goals in 21 games for Everton Under-18s last season and signed his first professional contract in the last week.

Head coach Brian Rice told the club’s official website: “It’s fantastic to be attracting young talent from a team like Everton and what better place to come than a club in the top tier of Scottish football.

“Korede’s arrival gives me options now in the attacking department and I’m sure he will learn a lot throughout his time here.”