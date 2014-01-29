Adelaide block Lustica move to Brisbane

Lustica, 22, signed for Adelaide on a one-year deal after leaving Croatian club Hajduk Split in September.

According to a statement released by Adelaide on Wednesday, the midfielder had verbally indicated his willingness to sign a one-year extension to his contract, and his agent had also communicated with the club via email to that effect.

The statement claims Lustica has since been approached by Brisbane Roar and subsequently informed Adelaide of his desire to join the Queensland club immediately.

Josep Gombau's side have announced they are unwilling to release Lustica, who may have to wait until his existing contract expires at the end of the season before being able to secure a switch.

Lustica has made 15 appearances for the Coopers Stadium club in 2013-14, starting 11 games and scoring once.