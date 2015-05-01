Adelaide United 2 Brisbane Roar 1: Mabil seals semi-final spot

Awer Mabil's late strike ensured Adelaide United beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in Friday's A-League elimination final to set up a semi-final against Sydney FC next Saturday.

Craig Goodwin's stunning seventh-minute free-kick put the home side in front at the Adelaide Oval, but Thomas Broich took advantage of a poor back pass from Dylan McGowan to equalise 20 minutes later.

Both sides had their chances in a high quality, open contest, the Reds creating more opportunities but Brisbane also looking dangerous going forward.

The match seemed destined for extra time until Mabil came off the bench to convert Miguel Palanca's cross three minutes from time, sending United into the second week of the finals and ending the gallant Roar's title defence.

United will travel to Sydney to take on Graham Arnold's men at the Allianz Stadium next weekend.