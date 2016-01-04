Adkins: We will attack Manchester United

Sheffield United manager Nigel Adkins will not hold anything back against Manchester United when the two meet in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Adkins' men have been inconsistent in League One this season, sitting in eighth position having won 10 and lost eight of their 24 games this season.

But that will not stop Adkins from attacking United at Old Trafford, despite being separated by 46 teams in the English football league standings.

"The FA Cup is important and we’ve got a great fixture coming up," Adkins told The Star.

"We’ve had to rearrange the Wigan game, which was postponed on Boxing Day, for the Tuesday afterwards and it’s a big ask for the supporters, especially just after Christmas and New Year, to travel away.

"We are well aware, acutely aware in fact, of that. So, from the players’ point of view and our point of view as staff, we’ve just got to work as hard as we possibly can for those travelling fans."

United won their first match in nine attempts when they beat Swansea City at Old Trafford, but endured a torrid December.

However, Adkins said he is still expecting a tough game.

"Yes, it’s going to be tough. We know that. But we have the freedom to be able to try and give it a real go. So that’s what we’ll be trying to do," Adkins said.

The trip to Old Trafford will be Sheffield United's first since the club was relegated from the Premier League in 2007.