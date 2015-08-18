Adrian appeal dismissed by FA

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian will serve a three-match ban after an appeal against his dismissal in Saturday's defeat to Leicester City was rejected by the Football Association (FA).

The Spaniard was sent off in the final minutes of Saturday's 2-1 reverse at Upton Park, having crashed into Leicester striker Jamie Vardy after coming up for a late corner.

Adrian had insisted there was no malice in the challenge that saw his studs catch Vardy in the midriff, but an Independent Regulatory Commission has dismissed his appeal.

The FA decision means West Ham will be without their first-choice goalkeeper for Premier League clashes with Bournemouth, Liverpool and Newcastle United.