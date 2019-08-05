Liverpool to sign former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian following Simon Mignolet exit

Liverpool are set to sign former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, write the Daily Mirror.

Mignolet ended his six-year stay at Anfield on Sunday when he completed a move to Club Brugge.

Jurgen Klopp is now on the lookout for a new back-up to Alisson and has settled on Adrian as his principal target.

The Spaniard left West Ham in June when his contract at the London Stadium expired.

The Reds would therefore be able to secure his services without paying a transfer fee.

Adrian also has vast Premier League experience, having made 150 apperances for West Ham since 2013.

