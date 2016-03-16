Adriano extends Barcelona stay

Adriano has exercised the option in his contract to prolong his stay at Barcelona until 2017, the club have confirmed.

The full-back has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants this season, with just seven of those coming in La Liga.

However, Adriano has taken up the option of an additional year at Camp Nou, extending his contract until June 30, 2017.

In a Barca statement, the club said they were "delighted with the player's decision".