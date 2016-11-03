Aduriz nets five as Athletic Bilbao beat Genk

Aritz Aduriz became the first player since 1994 to score five times in a Europa League match as he netted all of Athletic Bilbao's goals in a thrilling 5-3 victory over Genk.

Fabrizio Ravanelli was the last man to achieve a five-goal haul in Europe's second-tier competition and Spain striker Aduriz has now doubled his tally in all competitions for the campaign.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring early on at San Mames, before sealing a first-half hat-trick with two well-taken penalties.

Genk, who had pulled one back earlier on through the impressive Leon Bailey, moved to within one of Athletic after half-time courtesy of Wilfred Ndidi.

But Aduriz quickly restored the hosts' two-goal cushion and, after Tino-Sven Susic had netted Genk's third, he capped his sensational display with another successful spot-kick in stoppage time as all five of his shots on target resulted in goals.

The victory lifts Athletic - currently seventh in LaLiga - up to second place in Group F with two games remaining.