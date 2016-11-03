Aduriz nets five as Athletic Bilbao beat Genk
A trio of penalties formed part of a sensational five-goal haul for Aritz Aduriz as Athletic Bilbao defeated Genk in the Europa League.
Aritz Aduriz became the first player since 1994 to score five times in a Europa League match as he netted all of Athletic Bilbao's goals in a thrilling 5-3 victory over Genk.
Fabrizio Ravanelli was the last man to achieve a five-goal haul in Europe's second-tier competition and Spain striker Aduriz has now doubled his tally in all competitions for the campaign.
The 35-year-old opened the scoring early on at San Mames, before sealing a first-half hat-trick with two well-taken penalties.
5 - Prior to Aduriz the last player to score five goals in a UEFA Cup / EL game was Fabrizio Ravanelli in 1994 vs CSKA Sofia. Fox.November 3, 2016
Genk, who had pulled one back earlier on through the impressive Leon Bailey, moved to within one of Athletic after half-time courtesy of Wilfred Ndidi.
But Aduriz quickly restored the hosts' two-goal cushion and, after Tino-Sven Susic had netted Genk's third, he capped his sensational display with another successful spot-kick in stoppage time as all five of his shots on target resulted in goals.
5 - Aritz Aduriz scored five goals from just five shots on target against Genk. Conversion 3 November 2016
The victory lifts Athletic - currently seventh in LaLiga - up to second place in Group F with two games remaining.
5 - Aritz Aduriz is the first Spanish player to score five goals in a single European game (since 1971). Repoker November 3, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.