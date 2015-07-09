Advocaat drawn back by Sunderland's squad

Dick Advocaat was tempted back to Sunderland after forming a strong bond with the club's players last season.

The Dutchman was hired in March to replace Gus Poyet and masterminded a revival in their final nine games to secure Premier League safety.

Advocaat's short-term contract expired after the final game against Chelsea and he was expected to leave before being convinced to agree a one-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

"In principle, it was really clear that I would not come back," he told the Shields Gazette.

"But [sporting director] Lee [Congerton] and the president [Ellis Short], especially Lee, kept ringing me and asking me what I'd do.

"I was intending to take a national team to be honest, but I really enjoyed it last season and I feel so comfortable and positive in myself.

"If I feel that connection with the players is not there anymore, then I will definitely quit. But the connection has been really, really good with the players so the motivation is there.

"If you feel that as a manager, then it is too early to stop.

"It's a new season, with new ideas and we want to get in some other players as well to make the squad stronger."