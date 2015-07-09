Advocaat drawn back by Sunderland's squad
The morale within Sunderland's squad at the end of last season convinced Dick Advocaat to return to the Premier League club.
Dick Advocaat was tempted back to Sunderland after forming a strong bond with the club's players last season.
The Dutchman was hired in March to replace Gus Poyet and masterminded a revival in their final nine games to secure Premier League safety.
Advocaat's short-term contract expired after the final game against Chelsea and he was expected to leave before being convinced to agree a one-year deal at the Stadium of Light.
"In principle, it was really clear that I would not come back," he told the Shields Gazette.
"But [sporting director] Lee [Congerton] and the president [Ellis Short], especially Lee, kept ringing me and asking me what I'd do.
"I was intending to take a national team to be honest, but I really enjoyed it last season and I feel so comfortable and positive in myself.
"If I feel that connection with the players is not there anymore, then I will definitely quit. But the connection has been really, really good with the players so the motivation is there.
"If you feel that as a manager, then it is too early to stop.
"It's a new season, with new ideas and we want to get in some other players as well to make the squad stronger."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.