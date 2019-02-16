AFC Wimbledon 0 Millwall 1: Wallace knocks out West Ham conquerors
AFC Wimbledon's FA Cup run was ended by Millwall on Saturday thanks to Murray Wallace's early goal.
Millwall reached the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 1-0 victory over League One AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.
The Championship side saw off their London neighbours at Kingsmeadow courtesy of a fifth-minute header from Murray Wallace.
Wimbledon stunned West Ham with a 4-2 victory in round four, but another shock appeared unlikely once Wallace turned the ball in from six yards out after a fine run and cross from Ryan Leonard.
The attacking flair that caused the Hammers so many problems seemed to desert the home side, who failed to register a shot on target until Michael Folivi's 61st-minute effort was saved by Jordan Archer.
’s Scott Wagstaff promised to dye his beard if they beat . He kept to his word and dyed it in the club's colours for today's game against ! February 16, 2019
Aaron Ramsdale kept the advantage limited to one goal with a good save from Leonard, while Lee Gregory headed wide from a promising position.
But Millwall survived any threat of a late comeback to reach the last eight for the second time in three seasons, joining Watford and Brighton and Hove Albion.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.