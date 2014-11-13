AFCON Qualifying Preview: South Africa v Sudan

While uncertainty continues to shroud the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament after Morocco pulled out of hosting due to fears over the spread of the Ebola virus, the penultimate round of qualifiers goes ahead.

South Africa are playing for the first time since the murder of captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and, if they beat Sudan on Saturday, will be guaranteed a spot at the tournament.

"I think it's going to be very important for us to win this game because it will be a befitting send-off for the late Senzo," Mashaba said.

"One other thing we have been preaching is that the spirit of our late captain prevails in the team.

"Everybody has to have this mentality that we have to play to the best of our abilities like the late Senzo had been doing."

Meyiwa was killed during a robbery last month at the family home of his girlfriend.

The last time South Africa met Sudan they won 3-0 in Omdurman and they will be hoping for a similar result in their late captain's home town of Durban. The match was moved from Nelspruit to the Moses Mabida Stadium on the request of the coach so his team and the fans could pay tribute to Meyiwa.

South Africa will be without striker Sibusiso Vilakazi who is injured and midfielder May Mahlangu who caused a furore by pulling out of the squad due to fatigue.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) reacted with outrage to Mahlangu's withdrawal, suspending him from representing his country.

"He is banned from any call ups forthwith," said SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble.

"There is no need to press disciplinary hearing; May will not be called up for any Bafana Bafana duties anymore."

For Sudan, coach Mohamed Abdallah will be looking for a way to improve his team's dreadful away form. They have lost four out of four on the road but must beat South Africa away and then Congo at home on Wednesday to stand any hope of qualifying.