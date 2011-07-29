Afellay not looking to leave Barcelona

The Dutch international had been touted for a move to the Premier League side, having failed to make a significant impact since arriving in Catalonia back in January.

The 25-year-old was reported to have quickly become frustrated, having started just seven La Liga matches in five months at the Camp Nou.

But while he has admitted he is aiming to play more regularly, Afellay insists he is happy at the European champions.

"Look, if there is anything that is clear it's that rumours are part of football and we must learn to live with them, but now I'm just focused on Barcelona.

"I'm aware [of the reports] because I read the information arriving from England," the winger told AS. "People call you and say they have seen such a thing."

But the player reiterated his happiness at Barcelona, where he still has four years left on his contract.

"It's perfect. I feel happy. On a sporting level, I hope to express my potential.

"[Playing more] is my intention, of course. I want to play as much as possible."

Afellay joined Barca from boyhood team PSV Eindhoven, where he won four straight Eredivisie titles between 2005 and 2008.