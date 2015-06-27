Agent: Bacca agrees Milan terms

Sevilla star Carlos Bacca appears to be close to a move to Milan after his agent claimed terms have been agreed with the Serie A side.

The Colombia international has been linked with a transfer away from the UEFA Europa League winners, with Liverpool reportedly a target.

However, Bacca - who has scored 34 La Liga goals in the past two seasons - looks set to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of a switch to San Siro.

"I can confirm that Milan and the player have reached an agreement," Bacca's representative, Sergio Barila, told Milan News.

"Carlos has chosen the best for his future, it is normal to be happy.

"The agreement is for how many years? You are better asking the Rossoneri."

Milan have also been linked with a move for Bacca's Colombia team-mate Jackson Martinez, but the Porto striker is poised to join Atletico Madrid instead.