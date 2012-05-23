Agent: Chelsea among clubs keen on Hulk

The Blues have been credited with a keen interest in the Brazilian international following the news that Didier Drogba will be leaving the club next month.

Hulk possesses a staggering €100 million release clause in his contract, a fee the Portuguese champions are not willing to budge from.

His agent, Teodoro Fonseca, insisted that there has been no offer for the powerful front-man, but conceded he is ready to discuss the player’s future over the coming days.

"No offer has been made yet, there is interest but it has not gone beyond that yet. I will start to deal with that next week," Fonseca told Lancenet.

"There are four other English teams interested in signing him, besides Chelsea. Porto are a big club, with great facilities and a big status in Europe. The problem is the Portuguese League. Hulk won everything at Porto except the Champions League.

"He dreams of winning it and establishing himself at the national team. In order to achieve that, he has to jump to a more competitive league, we admire the Premier League."

Premier League champions Manchester City, their city rivals United and Tottenham Hotspur - who have been denied a place in next season's Champions League as a result of Chelsea lifting the trophy earlier this month - and Liverpool are believed to be the four other English clubs interested in signing the South American.