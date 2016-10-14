Agent claims Real Madrid, Bayern Munich battling for wonderkid Thill

Vincent Thill's agent claims Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have shown an interest in signing the Metz youngster.

Bayern reportedly attempted to lure the exciting 16-year-old to Allianz Arena during the close-season, while Zinedine Zidane allegedly called him to discuss a potential move to Madrid.

"Bayern thought he was available for an interesting transfer fee, but that was not what Metz had in mind. The transfer did not happen for financial reasons," Thill's representative Didier Philippe told Footmercato.

"But I also think it was important for Vincent to sign his first professional deal with Metz.

"I can confirm that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on him, but I do not know if Zidane personally called him.

"But Madrid and Bayern are not the only teams that have shown an interest in him. There are other big teams as well. You do not see a 16-year-old play in Ligue 1 every day.

"He is an extraordinary talent, with a magical left foot. He can do incredible things. He obviously has to develop physically, but he is an amazing player when it comes to his vision and the way he sees things."

Thill made his first-team debut for Metz in a 3-0 Ligue 1 loss to Bordeaux last month and has already been capped at senior level by Luxembourg.