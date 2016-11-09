Agent: Former Inter boss De Boer needed time like Klopp

Frank de Boer's situation at Inter has been compared to Liverpool, with his agent insisting the Dutch coach needed more time like Jurgen Klopp to implement change in Milan.

De Boer's tenure as head coach came to an end after just 85 days last week, with the Serie A club eventually turning to Stefano Pioli.

A replacement for Roberto Mancini on a three-year deal just a fortnight out from the start of the season, De Boer had a clear vision and playing style but reportedly struggled to win over the squad with his tactics, which ultimately led to his demise following a 1-0 loss to Sampdoria last month.

Still disappointed by the decision to sack De Boer, Guido Albers pointed to Klopp's successful overhaul in tactics at Liverpool since replacing Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

"He had started a project and was cut off after just nine weeks," Albers told FCINter1908.it.

"Obviously he didn't take it well, because if you start something then you expect to go forward together, to work as a group. You need time to change, everyone knows the transition from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 requires time.

"Inter are a top club, that is why Frank accepted the job, but it's simply impossible to complete a transition like this in just nine weeks.

"One of the primary objectives for Inter, and it was clear from the start, was to change the style of football. The other was to find players with the Inter DNA, who were proud to play for and work hard for Inter. Players who deserved to wear the Inter shirt every day in training.

"Another objective was to finish in the top three, to get back into the Champions League. Then to promote the best players from the Primavera youth team into the main squad.

"These are all typical objectives for Frank. They certainly weren't easy targets, but the most difficult was to transition into a different playing style and training differently. You can see from Liverpool how long that process takes. But these were the explicitly stated objectives of the club."

Albers continued: "Of course there were difficulties to be faced, I saw the games. They'd play well, then lose the ball and immediately concede a goal. There's work to be done, look at Liverpool. Last season they were seventh, they worked hard and are now top of the Premier League.

"It's called a project because it needs time. Frank is very disappointed by the situation. He did not deserve this ending, as he worked hard to change the way the players worked."