Agent: Hamsik could move if price is right

With the Red Devils' boss Sir Alex Ferguson continuing to be linked with various midfielders, the Slovakian international could be the perfect replacement for Paul Scholes, who is thought to be ready to hang up his boots at the end of the current campaign.

Venglos is open to the possibility of his client leaving Napoli for the likes of Old Trafford, but he insisted that a deal has to be agreed with the Italian club before talks with the player can begin.

"I don't like speaking about transfers, but I have heard there are many teams thinking of Hamsik," Venglos told Il Roma.

"I have not heard from anyone, every step would have to go through Napoli who own the player's rights.

"However, if a club that satisfies the needs of Napoli and Hamsik presents an offer, then there could be a division.

"It's early to talk, but it is a possibility."

By Matt Maltby