Agent: Kalou would consider Liverpool move

Kalou is out of contract with the Blues, who are prepared to let him leave should a suitable offer arise.

Liverpool are believed to be in the hunt for the 26-year-old following the appointment of Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers worked with Kalou during his time as a coach at the club and is thought to be a big admirer of the front-man.

Newcastle United and Schalke 04 have been credited with an interest in the recently-released striker and his agent, Rodger Linse, stated that anything is possible during the transfer window.

"There are conversations going on, and of course when that is happening then you must be careful what you say," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"Liverpool can speak for themselves, and Schalke can speak for themselves. That is fine.

"Of course Liverpool is a very big club, in terms of support and in terms of history.

"It is definitely positive to hear that a big club like them are showing an interest in Salomon, though it is too early to say anything definitive at this stage."

However, Linse refused to rule out the possibility of Kalou remaining with the Champions League winners beyond the summer.

"He has been very happy at Chelsea," he added. "He is a player with ambition, and he has managed to satisfy a lot of those ambitions over the last few years.

"He never quite made it to be a guaranteed starter with Chelsea, but his statistics were always good, and he won lots of trophies there.

"In many ways it will be difficult to find a better place to be, but he is open-minded, and would be happy to continue in England if the right club comes in."